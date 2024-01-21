Srettha lauds Chiang Mai’s victory over air pollution, vows continued support

Speaking to reporters after returning from Chiang Mai on Sunday, Srettha said a weather station in Chiang Mai measured PM2.5 at only 12 micrograms per cubic meter of air (μg/m3), which was far lower than previous levels of ultra-fine dust.

“Compared to the situation this time last year, it has improved a lot,” Srettha said, commending the Chiang Mai governor, local officials, police and soldiers for their coordinated efforts in combating air pollution. The authorities in the northern province have been working to ensure that local farmers do not burn farm waste, which has been the main source of tiny 2.5-micron particles of dust in the air.

The prime minister said his government will not become complacent and will work to maintain the improved air quality.