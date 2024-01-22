Cooler weather forecast for North, Northeast and East
The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts that the northeastern and eastern regions will experience a drop in temperature of between 1 and 4 degrees Celsius today, with the mornings particularly chilly, while the South will receive a further soaking.
A new high-pressure system will affect southern China and northern Vietnam, extending its influence to the northeastern and eastern regions of Thailand, leading to cooler temperatures and strong winds, especially in the East. Residents are advised to take care of their health.
The eastern part of the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region, meanwhile, will see an increase in wind strength, leading to higher waves in the lower part of the Gulf. Vessel operators are advised to avoid sailing in areas with high waves and thunderstorms.
Air quality will continue to be poor over much of Thailand, with haze in the northern, lower northeastern and central regions including Bangkok and its environs.