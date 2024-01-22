New value-added tax refund limit and criteria for tourists announced

The rules apply to the methods and conditions for requesting value-added tax (VAT) refunds and the VAT refund procedure for tourists shopping and taking goods outside the country.

Normally, when tourists shop and purchase goods to take outside the country along with requesting a Value Added Tax (VAT) refund, they find themselves waiting in long queues and undergoing document inspections.

The Revenue Department has adjusted the criteria to align with the current situation, providing a more suitable and appropriate VAT refund process for tourists. The adjustments were made effective as of November and the details are as follows:

Increased purchase threshold for customs declaration: The previous threshold of 5,000 baht for goods to be declared to customs has been raised to 20,000 baht. This means that tourists who purchase goods below 20,000 baht can request a VAT refund directly from the Revenue Department without going through customs procedures.

Expanded categories and values for goods to be declared: The number of categories of goods requiring declaration to the Revenue Department has been increased to include items such as jewellery, gold ornaments, watches, eyeglasses, pens, smartphones, laptops or tablets, bags (excluding travel bags), and belt buckles. The value thresholds have been adjusted to 40,000 baht for certain items and 100,000 baht for items that can be carried on board.

In addition to these adjustments, the conditions for tourists to request a VAT refund include:

1. Taking the purchased goods outside Thailand within 60 days from the date of purchase.

2. Purchasing goods from shops displaying the "VAT Refund for Tourists” sign.