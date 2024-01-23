Food the initial focus of roadmap for soft power promotion

Among the 11 soft powers being promoted, food is one industry that the committee hopes to highlight as a cultural export to help strengthen the economy as a whole. Other industries include festivals, tourism, Thai art, design, sports, music, publishing, film and theatre, fashion design and entrepreneurship.

Speaking at a special seminar organised by financial institution KKP, titled "KKP Year Ahead 2024: A Pathway to Prosperity," Paetongtarn spoke of the positive progress made in establishing the Thailand Creative Content Agency (THACCA), a workforce to drive soft power policies.

This move, which will enable the implementation of all soft power policies, includes a chef training programme designed to upskill Thai chefs across the country so that they can become skilled in preparing authentic Thai cuisine.

This will also help the often poorly paid cooks to earn more money, thereby improving their overall quality of life.

Paetongtarn has dubbed the project "One District, One Chef" and says that THACCA intends to register 10,000 chefs to participate in the programme this year.

The committee plans to open registration in April, following the cabinet's approval of the 2024 fiscal budget, she noted.

Furthermore, Paetongtarn expects the reskilling programme to reduce inequity, pointing out that becoming a professional certified chef is costly and thus preventing many talented Thai cooks from pursuing their dreams.

Dr Surapong Suebwonglee, deputy chairman of the committee, added that Thailand currently has approximately 70,000 districts. As a result, the project will reskill 70,000 Thai chiefs within four years.