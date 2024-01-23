Tourism & Sports Ministry to promote Thailand's hot springs

The goal is to spread tourism to secondary cities, thereby generating income for residents.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol said the ministry has tasked its tourism department to develop Thailand's hot springs into tourist destinations and to do so as quickly as possible to catch up with the more than 1,000 years of development in Europe and Japan. The urgency, Sudawan said, is driven by the need to compete and meet the current demands of tourists and consumers.

The development plan involves connecting and developing a network of hot springs in the provinces and the department has already outlined 7 hot spring routes in this connection.

The plan also focuses on creating knowledge and standards for natural hot springs aligned with the “new normal”. It aims to serve as a model for developing natural hot spring tourism in the future and includes the promotion of products related to hot springs and developing local personnel with knowledge and skills in health tourism services.