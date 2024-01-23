Tourism & Sports Ministry to promote Thailand's hot springs
The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has announced plans to elevate Thailand's hot springs to the global stage through the introduction of European-style spa towns or Japanese-style onsen communities and build a brand for the international market.
The goal is to spread tourism to secondary cities, thereby generating income for residents.
Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol said the ministry has tasked its tourism department to develop Thailand's hot springs into tourist destinations and to do so as quickly as possible to catch up with the more than 1,000 years of development in Europe and Japan. The urgency, Sudawan said, is driven by the need to compete and meet the current demands of tourists and consumers.
The development plan involves connecting and developing a network of hot springs in the provinces and the department has already outlined 7 hot spring routes in this connection.
The plan also focuses on creating knowledge and standards for natural hot springs aligned with the “new normal”. It aims to serve as a model for developing natural hot spring tourism in the future and includes the promotion of products related to hot springs and developing local personnel with knowledge and skills in health tourism services.
A recent study found that Thailand has 118 hot springs, with the majority, 71, located in the northern region. The south has 32, the central region 12, and the eastern region 2.
The Thai Hot Springs Club says a special budget request of 270 million baht will be submitted to the cabinet for approval, with the ministry as lead agency. The goal is to have Thai hot springs open for service by 2025.
The club has also proposed a project to study the feasibility developing 16 hot springs in the Andaman Sea coastal provinces including in Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. The objective is to upgrade services from local users to international standard public baths and support wellness tourism, enhancing quality and competitiveness under the brand "Andaman Wellness Corridor."
The plan outlines potential opportunities and benefits, such as attracting tourists to upgraded public bath services and hot spring spa destinations. It suggests that these upgrades could generate significant income, with estimates of up to 200 times the current revenue.
The development of Thailand's hot springs is seen as a strategic move to boost tourism, create economic opportunities, and enhance the country's competitiveness in the global wellness tourism industry.