Police complaint against teacher for allegedly pricking students’ lips

The 30-year-old woman, who asked not to be named, filed the complaint at Samrong Nua Police Station after her nephew came back from school on Thursday evening and complained that he and the whole class had been punished by their teacher for chewing gum in class.

The boy alleged that the female teacher had punished the whole class after no one admitted to chewing and littering the gum she found in the classroom. The teacher ordered all 36 students to light incense sticks to swear that they did not chew the gum, before pricking their inner lips one by one using the same needle.

The woman said she contacted the school to inquire about the incident, and was asked to wait for three days while the school management investigated the issue. In the meantime, the school said parents could take their children to a doctor for checkups.

After receiving the school’s response, the woman said she contacted other parents of the students in the class via Line messaging, attaching a photo of the wound in the boy’s lip, and urged them to also file police complaints.

After the incident went viral on social media on Friday, the school’s director reportedly suspended the teacher from duty temporarily.