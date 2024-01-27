German president checks out Thai-German sustainable farming project in Northeast

Steinmeier travelled to the Northeast province on Friday, where he met local farmers at the Suan Ta Rom Demonstration Farm in Trakan Phuet Phon district.

The 35-rai (5.6-hectare) of integrated farmland is part of the Inclusive Sustainable Rice Landscape (ISRL) project, which is a collaboration between Thailand and Germany. The project encourages farmers to grow rice in a way that helps reduce global warming and to adopt the principles of sustainable agriculture.

The German leader and his entourage were welcomed at the farm by Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thammanat Prompao and Thai Ambassador to Germany Nadhavathna Krishnamra. Ministry and provincial officials were also present.

The leader, his wife and other members of the entourage also met local community leaders and farmers who are members of the Thai-German project.

Sustainable techniques

As part of the project, the demonstration farm adopts techniques to better manage soil and water. These include laser technology in levelling soil in rice fields, which helps reduce the loss of fertiliser, ensuring proper fertilisation of the crop.

An improved water management system is also applied to reduce the amount of water and fuel used in growing rice. Costs are also reduced by using cattle manure for fertiliser and applying the amount used based on soil analysis results.

Farm stubble, meanwhile, is turned into animal feed to reduce the burning of waste.