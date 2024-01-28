Most Thais believe country in economic crisis that needs urgent attention: poll
A great majority of Thais believe the economy is in a crisis ad needs urgent attention, according to a survey by Nida Poll.
The survey, conducted by Nida Poll, an institution under the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA), focused on public opinion about the economy and the government’s digital wallet scheme.
The survey showed that 63.51% of respondents think the economic crisis needs immediate attention, 20.15% believe it requires attention, but not urgently, 10.08% feel they are facing a crisis, but not immediately, 5.65% do not see any economic crisis, and 0.61% either do not know, did not answer, or were not interested.
Regarding the public's response to the economic crisis, 36.72% said they needed urgent government assistance, 31.91% believed they could handle the crisis on their own, 20.45% required government help, but not urgently, and 10.92% claimed not to be facing any economic crisis.
Regarding public opinion on the implementation of the policy to distribute 10,000 baht to citizens above 16 years old through a digital wallet, the survey shows that 34.66% believe the policy should be discontinued, 33.66% think it should continue as intended, 18.55% support continuing with the digital wallet policy, but with targeted economic groups, 5.88% suggested delaying the policy until 2025, 4.58% recommended delaying the policy until 2025, but with targeted economic groups, and 2.67% either did not know, did not answer, or were not interested.
When asked how the people would react if Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin cancelled the implementation of the 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme, 68.85% said they would not be angry at all, 12.37% expressed slight anger, 9.39% say they would be very angry, 8.85% said they would not be very angry, and 0.54% either do not know, did not answer, or were not interested.