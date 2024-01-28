Most Thais believe country in economic crisis that needs urgent attention: poll

The survey, conducted by Nida Poll, an institution under the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA), focused on public opinion about the economy and the government’s digital wallet scheme.

The survey showed that 63.51% of respondents think the economic crisis needs immediate attention, 20.15% believe it requires attention, but not urgently, 10.08% feel they are facing a crisis, but not immediately, 5.65% do not see any economic crisis, and 0.61% either do not know, did not answer, or were not interested.

Regarding the public's response to the economic crisis, 36.72% said they needed urgent government assistance, 31.91% believed they could handle the crisis on their own, 20.45% required government help, but not urgently, and 10.92% claimed not to be facing any economic crisis.