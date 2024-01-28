Minister orders stepped-up efforts to control monkey menace in Hua Hin

Deputy government spokeswoman Kenikar Oonjit said that Natural Resources and Environment Minister Patcharawat Wongsuwan wanted greater efforts from officials to sterilise long-tailed macaques and to try to relocate them from the community areas of Hua Hin.

Kenikar said Patcharawat had told the Wildlife Conservation Office and the Third Park and Forest Conservation Office under the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation (DNPWP) to collaborate with the municipality in capturing and sterilising the monkeys as soon as possible.

She said Patcharwat had assigned DNPWP director-general Attapol Charoenchansa to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Hua Hin mayor to cooperate on handling the monkey population in Hua Hin.