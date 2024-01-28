Skydiver falls to his death from Pattaya condo as parachute fails to open

The skydiver was identified as Nathy Odinson, 33, a British passport holder. His Facebook page, Nathy’s Sky Photography, has over 5,000 likes and over 10,000 followers.

Tourist police in Pattaya were alerted to the accident at 7.30pm and rushed to the condo building in Tambon Na Klua in Bang Lamung district of Chonburi province and found Odinson’s body on the ground.

A round blue parachute was found on his body and it was not fully deployed.