Blaze incinerates 200 sheep, 340 goats in massive ranch fire in Surin

The Sangkha Police Station was alerted of the fire at 7.25pm and deployed fire trucks to the ranch in Ban Khok Sombat village in the Sangkha sub-district.

However, when firefighters arrived at the farm owned by 34-year-old Nopparat (last name withheld), the blaze had gone beyond control.

Police said the wooden pens in which the sheep and goats were kept as well as the many bales of hay and strong winds were the main causes for the fire to sweep through the farm so fast.