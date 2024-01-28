Blaze incinerates 200 sheep, 340 goats in massive ranch fire in Surin
A huge fire that swept through a ranch in Surin’s Sangkha district on Saturday night killed 200 sheep and 340 of the 400 goats in the pens, the owner said.
The Sangkha Police Station was alerted of the fire at 7.25pm and deployed fire trucks to the ranch in Ban Khok Sombat village in the Sangkha sub-district.
However, when firefighters arrived at the farm owned by 34-year-old Nopparat (last name withheld), the blaze had gone beyond control.
Police said the wooden pens in which the sheep and goats were kept as well as the many bales of hay and strong winds were the main causes for the fire to sweep through the farm so fast.
Nopparat said he was only able to save 60 of his 400 goats, while all his 200 sheep were killed because he could not get to them on time.
He added that his pickup truck was also damaged in the fire and believes the damages have cost him about 4 million baht.
Police suspect the fire was sparked by a short circuit, though forensic police have yet to confirm this.