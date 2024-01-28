Govt’s ‘mega’ Songkran fest will give economy a THB35-billion boost: Suraphong
The government’s “Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2024” campaign could generate up to 35 billion baht for the economy, the soft power committee believes.
Dr Suraphong Suebwonglee, a member of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, told reporters on Saturday that judging by the surge in tourist arrivals over the past 20 days, the Songkran event should be successful.
The veteran politician said the details of the event have been finalised and submitted for approval to the National Soft Power Committee.
He believes the event will require funding of about 270 million baht, and the committee is in the process of requesting the funds from the Budget Bureau.
“The event will definitely take place,” he declared confidently, explaining that the 270 million baht sought will cover relevant activities in Bangkok and other provinces as well as international advertising.
In a December 1 Facebook post, Paetongtarn Shinawatra said the Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2024 will run through the entire month of April and will aim to entrench Thailand’s standing among the top 10 global destinations.
Paetongtarn chairs the National Soft Power Strategy Committee.
A week after the Facebook post, Paetongtarn, the youngest daughter of the ruling Pheu Thai Party’s patriarch Thaksin Shinawatra, told reporters that her comment had been misunderstood. She said the water celebration will only be held on the actual three days of the festival (April 13-15), though Songkran-related events will be held for the rest of the month.
The committee is also seeking a budget of 5.164 billion baht to promote Thailand’s soft power across 11 dimensions, among them food, festivals and tourism.