Govt’s ‘mega’ Songkran fest will give economy a THB35-billion boost: Suraphong

Dr Suraphong Suebwonglee, a member of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, told reporters on Saturday that judging by the surge in tourist arrivals over the past 20 days, the Songkran event should be successful.

The veteran politician said the details of the event have been finalised and submitted for approval to the National Soft Power Committee.

He believes the event will require funding of about 270 million baht, and the committee is in the process of requesting the funds from the Budget Bureau.

“The event will definitely take place,” he declared confidently, explaining that the 270 million baht sought will cover relevant activities in Bangkok and other provinces as well as international advertising.