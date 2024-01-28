China and Thailand ink visa-free deal for 30-day visits

Under the deal, visitors can extend their 30-day arrival visa to 90 days within 180 days.

The deal was signed by Thailand’s Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Parnpree, who also serves as deputy PM, said this visa-exemption agreement serves as a significant step in cooperation.

“This agreement is a symbol of our long-lasting friendship, trust and confidence, which is evidenced at every level. I am certain that travel between our two people, whether for tourism or business, will become more convenient, and help to stimulate the tourism industry in both countries,” Parnpree said.