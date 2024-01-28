China and Thailand ink visa-free deal for 30-day visits
From March 1, Chinese and Thai passport holders can enjoy visa-free holidays and transits for 30 days now that both countries have inked a deal.
Under the deal, visitors can extend their 30-day arrival visa to 90 days within 180 days.
The deal was signed by Thailand’s Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.
Parnpree, who also serves as deputy PM, said this visa-exemption agreement serves as a significant step in cooperation.
“This agreement is a symbol of our long-lasting friendship, trust and confidence, which is evidenced at every level. I am certain that travel between our two people, whether for tourism or business, will become more convenient, and help to stimulate the tourism industry in both countries,” Parnpree said.
He added that both countries will also mark their 50 years of diplomatic relations next year.
Wang Yi, meanwhile, said the exemption would encourage more Chinese people to visit Thailand and vice versa.
He said the two countries share a profound connection, much like brothers, and people from both countries have strong bonds,
He also thanked Thailand for steadfastly adhering to the “One-China” policy and highlighted the two nations’ intentions to bolster economic cooperation, focusing on areas such as exports, electric vehicle production, and security, particularly in addressing online scams.
Wang Yi will stay in Thailand until Monday before proceeding to Laos.