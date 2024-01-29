PM2.5 dust pollution at unhealthy level in 68 Bangkok districts

According to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's Air Quality Management Centre, as of 7:00 AM on January 29, the average PM 2.5 concentration in Bangkok was 48.6 µg/m3. This is in the orange level category, meaning that the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The centre has advised people in Bangkok and the surrounding areas to reduce outdoor activities, especially if they are elderly, young children, or have respiratory problems.

The centre has also advised people to wear a mask when going outside, especially if the air quality is in the orange or red levels.