PM2.5 dust pollution at unhealthy level in 68 Bangkok districts
The PM2.5 air quality index today (January 29) for 68 districts of Bangkok is at the unhealthy orange level, defined as above 37.5 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3).
According to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's Air Quality Management Centre, as of 7:00 AM on January 29, the average PM 2.5 concentration in Bangkok was 48.6 µg/m3. This is in the orange level category, meaning that the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups.
The centre has advised people in Bangkok and the surrounding areas to reduce outdoor activities, especially if they are elderly, young children, or have respiratory problems.
The centre has also advised people to wear a mask when going outside, especially if the air quality is in the orange or red levels.
Air dispersion between January 29-30 will be relatively weak and combined with a weather condition characterised by a close-to-surface inversion. This leads to limited dispersion of dust particles and accumulation. However, today's forecast includes some clouds with light rain in certain areas.
For the period of January 31 - February 3, the air dispersion should improve, accompanied by alternating surface inversion conditions. This would result in a better dispersion of particulate matter.
Through satellite data analysis of hotspots conducted by NASA, abnormal high-temperature hotspots were detected in the Bangkok metropolitan area at 2am today. There was one hotspot identified in the On Nut sub-district, Suan Luang district.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's Air Quality Management Centre will continue to monitor the air quality and provide updates accordingly.