New law gives police more powers to test for drunk driving

The Thai Ku Fah Facebook page of the government said that the Cabinet on Tuesday had approved the draft directive of the Royal Thai Police, which would be enacted under the Land Traffic Act of 1979. It would empower police to proceed with legal charges against drunk drivers who refuse to take blood alcohol level tests.

The directive will take effect once it is published in the Royal Gazette.

According to the Facebook page, the new directive will make a few changes to the current rule.