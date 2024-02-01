Asean digital ministers pledge cooperation to fight cybercrime, control AI

Thailand’s Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chanthararuangthong said the 4th ASEAN Digital Ministers Meeting in Singapore agreed to formulate the so-called AI Governance and Ethics to control AI development.

Prasert was speaking after attending the meeting at the Shangri-la Hotel.

Prasert said the Asean digital ministers reaffirmed their cooperation to step up cybersecurity and to fight international cybercrimes.