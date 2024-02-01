Asean digital ministers pledge cooperation to fight cybercrime, control AI
Digital ministers of Asean nations on Thursday pledged to come up with a code of ethics to control the development Artificial Intelligence (AI) and also reaffirmed their commitment to cooperate in the fight against cybercrimes.
Thailand’s Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chanthararuangthong said the 4th ASEAN Digital Ministers Meeting in Singapore agreed to formulate the so-called AI Governance and Ethics to control AI development.
Prasert was speaking after attending the meeting at the Shangri-la Hotel.
Prasert said the Asean digital ministers reaffirmed their cooperation to step up cybersecurity and to fight international cybercrimes.
Thailand had proposed the establishment of the Working Group on Anti-Online Scam last year.
Prasert said he shared Thailand’s anti-cybercrime operation by setting up the Anti-Online Crimes 1441 centre in November last year. The hotline allows victims to freeze their bank accounts within 15 minutes after they call the hotline.
Prasert added that he had shared with other digital ministers Thailand’s development of digital technology as a key growth engine of the kingdom.
He told the meeting that Thailand was now speeding up development of digital governance to speed up public services in digital form.
Prasert said he also told the meeting that the Thai government was developing tools to fight cybercrimes and was training digital personnel under the concept of “Digital for All”.