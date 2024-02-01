Nine outstanding researchers honoured at Thailand Inventors’ Day
Outspoken political scientist Professor Chaiyan Chaiyaporn has been named this year’s outstanding researcher along with eight others from different disciplines.
The National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT) will present the Outstanding Researcher Award to the nine recipients as part of the Thailand Inventors’ Day 2024 event to be held from February 2-6 at Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre.
Chaiyan, a lecturer at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Political Science, won the award for his research studies on political philosophy, history of political thought, theories of democratic systems, and Thailand’s constitutional monarchy.
The academic said his research was aimed at answering questions involving Thai society and Thai politics, covering disputes where no conclusion has been reached.
“As an academic, we study theories and concepts about forms of good government. We have to try to answer the questions,” he said.
The professor said that he believed that his studies had led to findings that could be used to address Thailand’s political crises.
He suggested that Thai academic institutions be more careful in verifying research citations to prevent mistakes that could cause serious damage to the nation's highest institution and Thailand’s political history. “Do not remain silent about academic mistakes citing false information,” he said.
Correct information is needed when studying Thai history and politics, he said, adding, that while enjoying academic freedom, researchers also need to have responsibility over the possible impact of their work on society.
The academic recently accused a political researcher of quoting false sources for his claims about Thai political history.
Assoc Prof Ubolluk Rattanasak, a chemist from Burapha University’s Faculty of Science, has won the NRCT’s 2024 Outstanding Researcher Award in the category of physical science and mathematics.
Another awardee this year is Prof Benjamas Cheirsilp, from the Department of Industrial Biotechnology at Prince of Songkla University’s Faculty of Agroindustry. She has won the Outstanding Researcher Award in agriculture and biology.
Ubolluk’s research work led to the production of cement from ashes that are industrial waste. The product can be used to produce a coating material for concrete pipes that is resistant to corrosion by acid solutions, absorbing carbon dioxide, and capable of neutralising acidic wastewater.
Her work is described as friendly to the environment as it can help reduce fine dust and substitute the use of cement.
Ubolluk said that she began this research project in 2005 in her university lab, using industrial ashes from the Mae Moh thermal power plant. She added that the production method was patented by Burapha University.
“As a researcher, my ultimate goal is to continuously research and further improve my work. For me, research work must be able to really solve the country’s problems,” she said.
Meanwhile, Prof Benjamas’s research work – which began in 2009 – involves the use of leftover materials and wastewater from palm oil production to produce biodiesel.
She said unused palm fibres and wastewater from palm oil factories in the South are conditioned and cultured with micro-organisms that can accumulate fat within cells. Oil is then extracted from the micro-organisms to produce biodiesel.
“As a researcher, I think this has the potential to be a new source of biodiesel. This oil is made from micro-organisms, which can be obtained from leftover materials from industrial plants. This way, we can help get rid of waste,” she said.