Nine outstanding researchers honoured at Thailand Inventors’ Day

The National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT) will present the Outstanding Researcher Award to the nine recipients as part of the Thailand Inventors’ Day 2024 event to be held from February 2-6 at Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre.

Chaiyan, a lecturer at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Political Science, won the award for his research studies on political philosophy, history of political thought, theories of democratic systems, and Thailand’s constitutional monarchy.

The academic said his research was aimed at answering questions involving Thai society and Thai politics, covering disputes where no conclusion has been reached.

“As an academic, we study theories and concepts about forms of good government. We have to try to answer the questions,” he said.

The professor said that he believed that his studies had led to findings that could be used to address Thailand’s political crises.

He suggested that Thai academic institutions be more careful in verifying research citations to prevent mistakes that could cause serious damage to the nation's highest institution and Thailand’s political history. “Do not remain silent about academic mistakes citing false information,” he said.

Correct information is needed when studying Thai history and politics, he said, adding, that while enjoying academic freedom, researchers also need to have responsibility over the possible impact of their work on society.

The academic recently accused a political researcher of quoting false sources for his claims about Thai political history.