Cooler weather for North, warmer temperatures elsewhere

These conditions are being brought about by the westerly winds prevailing over the North and a weakening high pressure system covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea.

From Sunday to Wednesday (February 4-7), the westerly winds will move to cover the North and the upper Central regions, causing 1-2 degrees drop in temperature. The easterly and southeasterly winds meanwhile will bring the humidity from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to the upper part country, causing isolated rain shower.

The department urged people in the upper country to take care of their health due to variable weather, and advised motorists to be extra cautious when driving in foggy areas.

In the South, the moderate northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf and the South will gradually weaken over the next week, causing fewer thundershowers in the South. Waves in the lower Gulf are forecast at 1-2 metres high and more in thundershowers. In the upper Gulf and the Andaman Sea, waves are about 1 metre high and above in thundershowers and offshore.