Suvarnabhumi Airport gears up Chinese New Year rush

Of these, 1.94 million are international passengers [arrivals and departures], while some 420,000 will be domestic passengers. The estimate is 32.73% higher than the same period of last year, he added.

Chinese New Year falls on February 10 this year, although many Chinese tourists book their vacation a week in advance to avoid the crowds at popular destinations, including Thailand.

Kittiphong added that during these 13 days the airport would operate 12,883 flights, or an average of 991 flights per day, with 9,878 international flights and 3,005 domestic. Around 182,000 people per day are expected to use the airport.

The number of flights are about 20% higher than during the same period last year.

He added that 10 airlines had applied for 226 extra and chartered flights during February 4-16 — 153 international flights and 73 domestic. Airlines that have asked for the most number of additional flights are: Bangkok Airways (73 flights), Thai Vietjet (42) and Shanghai Airlines (26).

Kittiphong said that to facilitate Chinese arrivals, Suvarnabhumi Airport had arranged Chinese interpreters to provide services at the airport when requested.

The airport also has urged shop and restaurant operators to include Chinese texts in their signs, announcements and menus.

To reduce crowding at boarding gates, the airport will deploy additional staffers at check-in counters, as well as allow language loading four hours in advance, he said.

Users of Thai airports are urged to download Airport of Thailand’s application “SAWASDEE by AOT”, which will help you navigate airport services and plan your vacation in Thailand with ease.