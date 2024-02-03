China-based infrastructure bank interested in Thailand's land bridge project: PM
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin disclosed on Saturday that the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) was interested in funding the construction of the proposed land bridge in southern Thailand.
The PM met AIIB president Jin Liqun and other bank executives at Government House on Friday.
“They like our policies very much, especially the land bridge project. I am confident that they want to participate in the land bridge project,” Srettha said.
He added that the visiting AIIB executives also showed interest in taking part in the Thai government’s plans to upgrade airports across the country.
“The bank said they were ready to support in many ways, involving not only investment but also initial studies,” the prime minister said.
The land bridge project involves the construction of deep-sea ports in Chumphon and Ranong provinces and railway and highway links between the two ports, connecting the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea. The mega-project is estimated to require investments of 1 trillion baht.
Founded in 2016 with headquarters in Beijing, AIIB is a multilateral development bank and international financial institution that aims to collectively improve economic and social outcomes in Asia. It is the world's second largest multilateral development institution after the European Investment Bank.
Srettha said on Saturday that AIIB focuses on offering financial support for infrastructure projects in the region, in the same way as the Asian Development Bank.
The prime minister was speaking to the media at Bangkok’s Don Mueang military airport before his flight to Colombo.
Srettha is on a two-day official visit to the South Asian nation on Saturday and Sunday at the invitation of Sri Lanka’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe.
On Saturday, the Thai leader will call on Wickremesinghe at the presidential office, where they will have a bilateral meeting involving government ministers from both countries. The two leaders will also witness the signing of a Thailand-Sri Lanka free trade agreement.
In the evening, Srettha is scheduled to address the Sri Lanka-Thailand Business Forum at The Kingsbury Hotel before visiting the Port City Colombo project, a special economic zone.
On Sunday, the Thai leader is scheduled to attend Sri Lanka’s 76th Independence Day celebrations at the Galle Face Green park and beach. He will fly back to Bangkok in the afternoon.