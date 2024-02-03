China-based infrastructure bank interested in Thailand's land bridge project: PM

The PM met AIIB president Jin Liqun and other bank executives at Government House on Friday.

“They like our policies very much, especially the land bridge project. I am confident that they want to participate in the land bridge project,” Srettha said.

He added that the visiting AIIB executives also showed interest in taking part in the Thai government’s plans to upgrade airports across the country.

“The bank said they were ready to support in many ways, involving not only investment but also initial studies,” the prime minister said.

The land bridge project involves the construction of deep-sea ports in Chumphon and Ranong provinces and railway and highway links between the two ports, connecting the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea. The mega-project is estimated to require investments of 1 trillion baht.

Founded in 2016 with headquarters in Beijing, AIIB is a multilateral development bank and international financial institution that aims to collectively improve economic and social outcomes in Asia. It is the world's second largest multilateral development institution after the European Investment Bank.

Srettha said on Saturday that AIIB focuses on offering financial support for infrastructure projects in the region, in the same way as the Asian Development Bank.