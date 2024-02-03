Bangkok marks ‘infinite’ love on Valentine’s with 12 exclusive gold certs

The aim of the “Love Infinity” event is to provide an alternative platform for couples seeking to tie the knot as well as to encourage them to recognise the significance of the matrimonial bond.

“If families have strong fundamentals, society can be developed further,” said Jakkapan Phiewngam, deputy Bangkok governor.

In a bid to uphold the principles of gender equality, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) plans to release guidelines in the future, he said.

Chomphon Pornchindarak, vice president of the Thai Gem and Jewellery Traders Association, meanwhile, said the gold marriage certificates would serve as a precious gift symbolising enduring commitment.