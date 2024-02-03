Bangkok marks ‘infinite’ love on Valentine’s with 12 exclusive gold certs
A limited 789 couples will be given a chance to celebrate their love and commitment to each other in a unique “Love Infinity” event on Valentine’s Day.
Held in Bangkok’s enchanting Bang Rak district, the event will culminate with the offering of luxurious gold marriage certificates to a select 12 couples.
The occasion will feature the traditional Thai “Khan Mak” procession, along with a variety of activities and prizes. Though all couples will go home with special souvenirs, the highlight lies in the exclusive presentation of golden marriage certificates to the chosen dozen couples.
The aim of the “Love Infinity” event is to provide an alternative platform for couples seeking to tie the knot as well as to encourage them to recognise the significance of the matrimonial bond.
“If families have strong fundamentals, society can be developed further,” said Jakkapan Phiewngam, deputy Bangkok governor.
In a bid to uphold the principles of gender equality, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) plans to release guidelines in the future, he said.
Chomphon Pornchindarak, vice president of the Thai Gem and Jewellery Traders Association, meanwhile, said the gold marriage certificates would serve as a precious gift symbolising enduring commitment.
Last year, as many as 3,441 couples registered their marriage at the Bang Rak district office, and 640 of them chose to do this on Valentine’s Day. Couples are drawn to the auspicious name of Bang Rak, which is believed to bring longevity to marital unions.
Those interested can pre-register for the Love Infinity event online until February 12. For foreign couples or Thais planning to marry foreigners, registration is available on weekdays from 8am to 4pm, facilitating the necessary document verification with embassies and relevant agencies.
For more information, call the Bang Rak district office at 02 236 1395 extension 6231 or 6233, www.bangkok.go.th/bangrak, or its Facebook page.