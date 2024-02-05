AOT to operate another 3 regional airports in third quarter

The agency is waiting for the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) to issue public airport certification for Udon Thani, Buriram and Krabi airports following their transfer from the Department of Airports.

The certification is expected to be completed within six months or in the middle of this year.

“Once we receive the certifications, the AOT will begin the development of its airports as planned,” Pol Gen Wisnu Prasatthong-osot, the agency’s chairman of the board, said.