AOT to operate another 3 regional airports in third quarter
The Airports of Thailand (AOT) is to operate three regional airports from the third quarter this year.
The agency is waiting for the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) to issue public airport certification for Udon Thani, Buriram and Krabi airports following their transfer from the Department of Airports.
The certification is expected to be completed within six months or in the middle of this year.
“Once we receive the certifications, the AOT will begin the development of its airports as planned,” Pol Gen Wisnu Prasatthong-osot, the agency’s chairman of the board, said.
The agency is planning to invest 10.36 billion baht to develop the three regional airports to support more passengers and flights:
• 6.4 billion baht will be invested in Krabi airport to raise capacity to 12 million passengers per year and 31 flights per hour.
• 3.5 billion baht will be invested in Udon Thani airport to support 6.5 million passengers per year and 20 flights per hour.
• 460 million baht will be invested in Buriram airport to support 2.8 million passengers per year and 25 flights per hour.
"AOT will be able to operate three airports in the third quarter this year," said the agency's president Kerati Kijmanawat.
He said the transfer of three regional airports helps reduce the government's investment burden, as well as allowing AOT to improve aviation network and launch marketing campaigns with nearby airports.
He added that the agency would manage properties and personnel once it is allowed to operate three airports.