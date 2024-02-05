Govt orders measures as cheap China copies of elephant, cat trousers flood Thailand

The cat and elephant patterns are part of the government’s “Thai soft power” campaign.

Phumtham, who also holds the post of deputy PM, said the copied versions of the cat and elephant trousers from China did not sport the exact copyrighted pattern and were of far inferior quality.

“So, I have to find out how the copyright law can be used to protect the original products from these low-quality products from China,” the minister said.

Elephant trousers, also known as Thai fisherman or Aladdin pants, are a popular souvenir from Thailand. The most common design features elephants, reflecting the significance of these majestic creatures in Thai culture.