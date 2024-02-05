Thailand reports strongest 2023 consumer gold demand growth in ASEAN market

A Q4 recovery in Thailand’s gold jewellery demand (from 2.5t in Q3 2023, to 3.0t in Q4 2023) failed to prevent a full-year decline. Annual demand slipped 2% to 9t, despite a surge during October and November in response to a price drop.

“During the fourth quarter higher Thai agricultural prices sparked an improvement in rural demand, which had lagged behind urban demand throughout the year. However, jewellery recycling volume in Thailand climbed during 2023 as rising gold prices drew out existing holdings,” Fan, added.

Mine production was relatively flat in 2023, up 1%. Recycling increased by 9%, which was lower than expected given the high gold price and drove total supply up 3%.



Louise Street, Senior Markets Analyst at the World Gold Council, commented:

“Unwavering demand from central banks has been supportive of gold demand again this year and helped offset weakness in other areas of the market, keeping 2023 demand well above the ten-year moving average.”



“In addition to monetary policy, geopolitical uncertainty is often a key driver of gold demand and in 2024 we expect this to have a pronounced impact on the market. Ongoing conflicts, trade tensions and over 60 elections taking place around the world are likely to encourage investors to turn to gold for its proven track record as a haven asset.

“We know that central banks often cite gold’s performance in times of crisis as a reason to buy, which suggests demand from this sector will stay high this year and may help to offset a slowdown in consumer demand due to elevated gold prices and slowing economic growth.”



