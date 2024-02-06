Dengue fever becoming big problem in Thailand, 8,000+ infected this month: DCD

Thongchai Keeratihuttayakorn, DCD director-general, said as many as 8,197 people had been diagnosed with dengue in January, marking a 91.25% increase from January last year, when 4,286 people were infected.

He added that 13 patients have died from dengue fever this year.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne viral infection common in tropical and subtropical climates. It is caused by dengue virus transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes (mainly Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus)

Common symptoms are high fever, severe headache, muscle and joint pain, nausea, vomiting, skin rash and swollen glands.