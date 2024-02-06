  Ban on Chinese elephant pants misguided, says Thai manufacturer

Concern has risen recently that 30-baht elephant pants from China are undercutting local manufacturers of the product, whose pattern has been registered as a trademark under Thailand’s soft-power campaign.

However, local makers say the cheap Chinese versions appeal to a different customer base and do not threaten the indigenous pants.

On Monday, Commerce Minister and Deputy PM Phumtham Wechayachai said he had instructed the Customs Department to ban Chinese imports of elephant pants pending an investigation by the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP).

The DIP will examine Chinese-made pants already on sale in Thailand to check for infringements of the copyright.