5 MoUs signed during Hun Manet’s visit as Thailand, Cambodia upgrade relations

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Wednesday welcomed his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet to Government House on his first official visit to Thailand as a state guest.

Government House reported that at 11.10am, the two premiers co-chaired the signing ceremony of five MoUs at Santi Maitri Building, which essentially elevates bilateral relations between the two countries to “strategic partnership”.

The MoUs are:

▪︎ Between Thailand’s Ministry of Interior and Cambodia’s National Committee for Disaster Management on cooperation in disaster risk reduction and emergency response. Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul signed for Thailand, and Senior Minister and First Vice-President of National Committee for Disaster Management of Cambodia General Kun Kim was the signatory for the neighbouring country.

▪︎ An MoU between the governments of the two countries on academic, scientific and technological cooperation. Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Supamas Isarabhakdi signed for Thailand, and Minister of Industry Science, Technology and Innovation Hem Vanndy signed for Cambodia

▪︎ An MoU on the transit of goods between Thailand’s Customs Department and Cambodia’s General Department of Customs and Excise. Director-General of the Customs Department Theeraj Athanavanich signed for Thailand, and Minister Attached to Prime Minister and the General Department of Customs and Excise of Cambodia, Dr Kun Nhem, signed for Cambodia.