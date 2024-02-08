Man arrested after trying to open plane’s emergency exit before takeoff

The 40-year-old passenger, identified as Wong Sai Heung, apparently suffered from a panic attack. He reportedly ran to an emergency exit at the front section of the aircraft, attempting to unlock the door while shouting that someone was going to assault him.

The man was restrained and handed over to police for questioning.

He was initially charged with acting in a way that would imperil an aircraft. Police said they would discuss with airport officials to determine further charges as per the Air Navigation Act.

The incident led to an aborted takeoff. The flight was scheduled to leave Chiang Mai at 9.05pm.

Thai Airways said on its website that the incident occurred on flight TG121 from Chiang Mai to Bangkok, while the aircraft was lining up before reaching the runway. It said the flight took off at 12.34am on Thursday after a safety check. “All the passengers, pilots and crew members were safe,” the airline said.