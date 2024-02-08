Lopburi Municipality kicks off plan to tackle macaque menace

The Lopburi Municipality on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, agreeing to work together in tackling the problem.

The plan calls for the macaques to be moved into a large shelter at the Monkey Garden covering an area of over 13 rai (2.08 hectares) in the Pho Kao Ton community of Lopburi’s Muang district. They will then be released into the wild.

Lopburi mayor Jamroen Salacheep, who took a media group to inspect the shelter on Wednesday, said that the “monkey nursery” would facilitate the plan to relocate macaques.

“We aim to ease the impact of the increase in monkey population. Nowadays, Lopburi city has become almost a ghost town,” he said.

The first batches of macaques to be relocated to the shelter are those that were sterilised.

Crab-eating macaques are protected wild animals under the Wild Animal Conservation and Protection Act.



