Srettha wishes Thais and Chinese nationals a happy Chinese New Year

He wrote in Chinese 新年快乐, 万事如意 - which translates as “Happy New Year! Everything goes well.”

Then he wrote in Thai: “I wish 2024 to be the year of affluence and prosperity, while all of you enjoy an endless stream of wealth and good fortune.”

Srettha expressed hope that the trading and investment between Thailand and China would further expand this year and that the visa waiver policy will help promote travel between the two countries and make it more convenient.

“Thailand always welcomes Chinese visitors and will ensure their safety while they are staying here,” he said. “I hope that the Thailand-China relationship will stand strong forever. Thais and Chinese are no strangers, but essentially siblings.”

Last month, China and Thailand inked a visa-free deal for 30-day visits, to be effective from March 1.

Under the deal, Chinese and Thai passport holders can enjoy visa-free holidays and transits for 30 days in other countries. They can also extend their 30-day arrival visa to 90 days within 180 days.