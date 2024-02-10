Tourism sees strong start to the year with nearly 4 million arrivals so far

From January 1 to February 8, a total of 3,963,744 foreigners entered Thailand, Chai reported. Visitors from China topped the list with 730,747, followed by travellers from Malaysia (419,116), Russia (275,641), India (209,431) and Laos (130,551).

On February 8, a total of 27,951 Chinese tourists landed in Thailand, said Chai, adding that most of whom plan to celebrate China’s biggest holiday of the year on February 10 at various locations in Thailand, where Thai-Chinese descendants hold celebration activities to mark the traditional New Year.

He cited a survey by China’s tour agency Dida Travel, which found that bookings of hotels in Thailand among Chinese tourists during February 10-17 this year had jumped 243% compared to the same period last year.

“Factors contributing to the huge increase in Thailand’s travel could be the need to travel after outbreak restrictions have been lifted in China, and the [Thai] government’s free visa policy,” said Chai.

Starting in September last year, the Thai government started granting visa exemption to visitors from China and Kazakhstan, followed by India and Taiwan in November.

The visa waiver for Chinese and Kazakhs expires on February 29, but the Thailand-China visa waiver will continue under a bilateral deal to permanently remove visa requirements for visitors of both countries for up to 90 days from March 1.