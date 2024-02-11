‘Grandpa Nemo’ calls it a day at Suphan Buri aquarium after 20 years

A special farewell party was organised to commemorate his retirement, featuring festive Lunar New Year activities and a lively parade of 10 dancing mascots.

The farewell ceremony for "Grandpa Nemo" marked the end of an era, as he had entertained crowds for two decades. Recognising the toll time had taken on the mascot costume, it was decided to introduce new mascots to keep the experience fresh for visitors.

In a touching procession, "Grandpa Nemo" made his way out of the aquarium, passing under bamboo arches, to bid farewell to local dignitaries and receive flowers and souvenirs. He then took a moment to say goodbye to his adoring fans before retiring to the aquarium.

Throughout the day, families flocked to the freshwater aquarium to enjoy animal shows and capture memories with the mascots.