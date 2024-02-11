Most Bangkokians more comfortable with previous bus numbering system

The survey was carried out among 1,310 Bangkok residents at least 15 years old from February 5 to 7.

Asked for their opinion on the BMTA bus numbering reform:

— 63.98% said BMTA should use the same old numbers for buses that had been used for decades, such as Bus No. 150.

— 20.20% agreed with the use of new numbers without prefixes of zone numbers and with old numbers in parentheses.

— 8.48% agreed with the new number system with prefixes of zone numbers.

— 7.34% had no comment.