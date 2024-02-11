Most Bangkokians more comfortable with previous bus numbering system
An opinion survey showed most Bangkokians want the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) to revive its old bus numbering system that was in use for decades, Nida Poll revealed on Sunday.
The survey was carried out among 1,310 Bangkok residents at least 15 years old from February 5 to 7.
Asked for their opinion on the BMTA bus numbering reform:
— 63.98% said BMTA should use the same old numbers for buses that had been used for decades, such as Bus No. 150.
— 20.20% agreed with the use of new numbers without prefixes of zone numbers and with old numbers in parentheses.
— 8.48% agreed with the new number system with prefixes of zone numbers.
— 7.34% had no comment.
The BMA began reforming its numbering system last year.
As part of the new system, the BMA divided greater Bangkok, including neighbouring provinces, into four zones. The BMTA said the new system would reduce the number of buses on redundant routes.
Since January 5, the BMTA has started using the new numbering system, using the zone numbers as a prefix for the new route numbers. But BMTA unionists and a Facebook page called Rot Mae Thai (Thai buses) cried foul, saying the new system had too many figures and it would be too hard for the elderly to remember the new bus route numbers.
Following complaints, Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit ordered the BMTA to use just new route numbers with old bus numbers in parentheses.
Rot Mae Thai said the BMTA should use the old bus numbers, which had been used and memorised by Bangkokians for decades.
While most respondents disagreed with the new numbering system, nearly 46% said they had never used Bangkok bus services.
Asked whether they had used the Bangkok bus services during the past year:
— 45.95% said they had never used Bangkok bus services in their life.
— 22.60% said they used it sometimes.
— 21.83% said they had used Bangkok bus services sometimes, but not during the past year.
— 9.62% said they used it regularly.