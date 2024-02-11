Satellite images show 600+ hotspots in Thailand, 4,000+ in Cambodia

The agency announced on its website on Sunday that images taken by Suomi NPP and other satellites on Saturday showed that there were 601 forest and farm fires in Thailand.

GISTDA said the hotspots included 169

in national forest reserves, 153 in protected forests, 130 in farm areas, 79 in farmland reform areas, 53 in other areas and seven along highways.

It said the highest number of fires, or 110, are in Kanchanaburi.