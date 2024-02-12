Thailand ramps up drugs war as new weapons fail to halt meth flood

Srettha met with national police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol on Sunday and ordered an escalation of efforts, pointing out that fighting drugs was still a national agenda.

The PM said on Monday that despite a fourfold increase in drug arrests recently, the street price of narcotics had not risen.

“This means there are still many narcotics available so the suppression must continue,” he said.

Srettha ordered the latest crackdown after criticism that the Public Health Ministry’s push to tighten the law against dealers was too lenient. The ministry has insisted that anyone found with more than five meth pills must be charged as a dealer, reducing the limit from 10 meth pills. Those found with five or fewer pills will be designated as users and offered drug rehab rather than jail.