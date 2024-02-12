Rare white Omura whale spotted again, this time near Phang Nga

Banchar Sae-jo, the manager of the New Tapana tourist boat, posted a video clip of the white Omura whale on his Facebook page on Saturday.

The rare albino whale was first spotted at 4pm on January 1 by tourists on the Happy Oars boat near Coral Island in Phuket province.

Marine experts said this was the first albino Omura whale to be spotted in the world.

Survey teams from the Marine and Coastal Resources Department as well as the National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation were deployed to search the Andaman Sea for the whale but failed to spot it again.