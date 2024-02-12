HTMS Sukhothai: Search for bodies, armaments to begin on Feb 21

Adung said the mission would focus on searching for the bodies of five crewmen still missing after the warship sank off Prachuap Khiri Khan province in December 2022.

He said divers of the two navies would also join hands to destroy US and Thai armaments on the ship to prevent the technologies from being stolen.

The divers would retrieve what they could but the HTMS Sukhothai would be left on the seabed once the mission is completed, Adung said.

The admiral had earlier announced that the RTN would salvage the entire ship as part of the investigation into its sinking.