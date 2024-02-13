Printed pants: the ‘elephant’ in the room

The Nation recently surveyed popular e-commerce platforms with the search term “elephant pants Thailand” and found several listings from sellers along with various shipping sources, signifying heated competition to sell this popular product.

Western-based platforms like eBay and Amazon listed retail prices of elephant pants from 400 to 900 baht or higher, with most of the sellers advertising that they are products from Thailand.

Elephant pants on eBay and Amazon often have no restrictions regarding minimum orders.

Meanwhile, Asia-based Alibaba listed significantly cheaper prices for the trousers, from less than a US dollar (35.8 baht) to 4$ (143.4 baht). Retailers on this platform stated that they are shipped from either Thailand, India or China.

Cheaper pants on Alibaba tend to require a bulk buy, from a minimum of 2 to 100 pairs.

But while elephant pants from China and India offer more variety in terms of size, colour and pattern, the portraits of the elephants are different from the classic, original pattern of Thai manufacturers.

A seller on Amazon sells elephant pants under the name ‘Bangkok Pants’, with a description that indicates they are ‘suitable for yoga’ at $19.95 (715.4 baht), with free shipping. The Bangkok Pants were apparently highly popular among female customers practising yoga, who have bought over 300 items in the past month, according to the seller.