Roses and condoms lead Valentine sales
According to Grab, the top 5 best-selling categories on GrabMart during February include flower bouquets, gifts or gift sets, chocolates, beauty products & cosmetics, and garlands & sacrificial offerings.
Roses continue to dominate as the top-selling love-themed item, witnessing a sales increase of up to 9 times higher than usual. Additionally, condoms emerge as another popular item, experiencing a sales surge of over 30%, especially on February 14.
To celebrate the month of love, Grab Thailand has launched the "GrabMart’s Delivering Love in 25 Minutes" campaign. This campaign, part of Grab's moment marketing strategy, involves collaborations with leading brands and merchant partners to provide a diverse range of Valentine's Day gifts on GrabMart.
Panomkorn Jirasatienpong, Head of Marketing at Grab Thailand, stated, "Despite economic uncertainty, Thailand's consumer spending mood during key festivals remains upbeat. Valentine’s Day holds special significance, particularly for Gen Z and millennials.
As a result, we have partnered with leading brands, retailers, and local merchants for the ‘GrabMart’s Delivering Love in 25 Minutes’ campaign, allowing users to swiftly deliver Valentine’s gifts within 25 minutes."
The campaign offers discounts of up to 25% with the code ‘VDAY,’ applicable for purchases over 600 baht, available from today until February 14th.