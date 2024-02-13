Roses and condoms lead Valentine sales

Roses continue to dominate as the top-selling love-themed item, witnessing a sales increase of up to 9 times higher than usual. Additionally, condoms emerge as another popular item, experiencing a sales surge of over 30%, especially on February 14.

To celebrate the month of love, Grab Thailand has launched the "GrabMart’s Delivering Love in 25 Minutes" campaign. This campaign, part of Grab's moment marketing strategy, involves collaborations with leading brands and merchant partners to provide a diverse range of Valentine's Day gifts on GrabMart.

Panomkorn Jirasatienpong, Head of Marketing at Grab Thailand, stated, "Despite economic uncertainty, Thailand's consumer spending mood during key festivals remains upbeat. Valentine’s Day holds special significance, particularly for Gen Z and millennials.