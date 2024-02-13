Police warn public of scams by would-be lotharios on Valentine’s Day

In a bid to prevent people from becoming victims of a romance scam on Valentine’s Day, the Royal Thai Police outlined in a Facebook post six types of scammers they have dubbed “love villains".

They are:

Property: criminals create fake social media accounts using photos of good-looking persons, and work on building a relationship with the victim with the aim of obtaining his/her worldly goods.

Fake investment: criminals build relationships to lure victims to invest in “sound” deals with promising returns. That is however just a trick to obtain cash.

Pornography: criminals invite victims to take pornographic shots of themselves. They then ask for cash from victims in exchange for not publishing or sending the photos to their loved ones.

Cheap goodies: criminals use fake accounts to offer unbelievably cheap goods during the month of love. This trick could cause victims to lose their money without receiving the promised products.

Restaurant booking fee: criminals claim to be operators of well-known restaurants, aiming to lure victims to pay a booking fee with attractive promotions on Valentine's Day. Victims will find out the truth once they arrive at the restaurants.

Accommodation booking fee: similar to the fake restaurant booking fee, these criminals lure victims into paying booking fees for hotel rooms and/or other accommodation.