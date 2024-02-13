Chiang Mai flourishes with flower frenzy ahead of Valentine’s Day
The sale of roses and assorted flowers is booming in Chiang Mai ahead of Valentine’s Day, with florists reporting a notable uptick compared to the previous year.
This surge in sales is being attributed to a drop in flower prices and an increase in visitors during the Chinese New Year festivities.
According to local florists, roses remain the top choice for romantic gestures, symbolising enduring love. However, sunflowers, representing unwavering affection, have also gained popularity among couples seeking meaningful Valentine’s gifts.
Leknoi, a florist in the heart of Chiang Mai, noted a drop in flower prices this year compared to last year, saying roses now cost about 20 baht apiece.
“A bouquet of roses can go for about 200 baht,” she said, adding that other flowers like sunflowers, lilies and hydrangeas were going for about 50 baht per bunch.
Sakorn Wattanawong, another florist in the area, reported brisk sales of rose, sunflower and gerbera bouquets, priced at 250 baht, 100 baht and 70 baht, respectively.
Despite the flourishing market, some florists are urging the government to enhance consumer spending power to further stimulate flower sales.