Chiang Mai flourishes with flower frenzy ahead of Valentine’s Day

Leknoi, a florist in the heart of Chiang Mai, noted a drop in flower prices this year compared to last year, saying roses now cost about 20 baht apiece.

“A bouquet of roses can go for about 200 baht,” she said, adding that other flowers like sunflowers, lilies and hydrangeas were going for about 50 baht per bunch.

Sakorn Wattanawong, another florist in the area, reported brisk sales of rose, sunflower and gerbera bouquets, priced at 250 baht, 100 baht and 70 baht, respectively.