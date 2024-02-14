Love is ‘infinite’ in Bangkok this Valentine’s Day

Hosted by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the event was held at the Jewellery Trade Centre building in Bang Rak district. The event aimed to provide couples with an alternative platform to confirm their commitment to each other as well as to encourage them to recognise the significance of the matrimonial bond.

The Bang Rak district office is normally packed on Valentine’s Day with couples seeking to register their marriage. Many couples choose this district because of the word “rak” (love) in its name.

Wiroj Khammoon said he and his bride Thanipat Reungsuk left their home in Lat Phrao district at 5.30am on Wednesday morning, so they could be the first to tie the knot at 6am. The couple had planned to get married at the district office on Valentine’s last year, but the queue was full.

Only 789 couples were accepted at the “Love Infinity” event on Wednesday, where the highlight was not just the traditional “Khan Mak” procession, but also the offering of a luxurious all-gold marriage certificate to 12 lucky couples.

Meanwhile, LGBTQ+ couple Ramphai Meela and Duangcheewan Thongpreu were among the first same-sex couples to register their civil partnership at the event. The couple said they hope the Equal Marriage Bill being considered in Parliament is passed soon, so they can officially get married.