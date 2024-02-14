City officials to work from home for 2 days as Bangkok chokes from severe pollution

The work-from-home order on Wednesday was prompted by dangerously high levels of PM2.5 across the capital.

PM2.5 refers to dust particles 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, long-term exposure to which is linked with chronic diseases including lung and heart problems.

PM2.5 readings at 11am on Wednesday stood at 75 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m³) in more than 20 districts of Bangkok, double Thailand’s safety standard of 37.5µg/m³ for a 24-hour average. PM2.5 readings of 75µg/m³ or higher are deemed “dangerous to health”.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the BMA has also called on its 150-plus agencies and private partners in Bangkok to consider allowing their staff to work from home on Thursday and Friday. Chadchart estimates that this would result in some 60,000 people staying at home for two days.

Schools in metropolitan Bangkok will hold classes until Friday as usual, Chadchart said, adding that schools are already under the city’s Safety Zone where measures have been implemented to minimise the impact of pollution. These measures include handing out of safety masks and cancelling outdoor activities if necessary.