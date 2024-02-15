The Mall sorry over disturbance from guest lounge at Ed Sheeran concert

In a letter issued on behalf of UOB Live, the concert venue, group chairwoman Supaluck Umpujh offered a “sincere apology” for what happened.

“On behalf of the UOB Live management team, I would like to sincerely apologise for the incident that happened to our customers and concert-goers on February 11, 2024, at UOB Live due to inappropriate noise occurring in the guest lounge area causing disturbance to the concert-goers,” wrote Supaluck, in her capacity as chief executive of UOB Live.

Her letter said the event hall’s management admitted to any mistakes or shortcomings involving the place and welcomed suggestions that would prevent “such an inappropriate incident” from happening again.

“The management team is committed to developing UOB Live into a quality concert hall and multi-purpose hall that creates one of the best experiences in Asia,” said the letter, dated February 14.

Media reports said that many audience members at the concert complained about noisy conversations and laughs from the VIP lounge at the top end of the hall. The incident led to criticism and widespread debate on social media about the “bad manners” of certain VIP guests.

Some audience members reportedly left the concert after their request for the staff to help with the noise fell on deaf ears.