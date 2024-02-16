Army chief denies Thai military weapons smuggled to Myanmar rebels

General Jaroenchai Hintao insisted the majority of weapons smuggled out of the country do not originate from Thai military stockpiles.

Ethnic rebels along the border with Thailand are reportedly purchasing arms and ammunition on the black market in Thailand.

The Army chief said there were measures in place to oversee and verify the military's arsenal.

"Each time there is concern over arms trafficking activities, investigations have consistently shown that the weapons did not come from [Thai] military forces,” Jaroenchai said.