Long queues outside Thai Yangon embassy as youth try to escape conscription

More than 1,000 people – many of them young Myanmar men and women – lined up at the Thai embassy to apply for visas on Friday.

A long queue was formed inside the compound while a large number of people gathered outside the embassy. The embassy said it was issuing 400 numbered tickets a day in order to manage the queue, news agency Agence France Presse reported.

It said there was a queue of between 1,000 and 2,000 people snaking through the streets near the Thai mission in downtown Yangon. That marks an exponential surge from less than 100 people the previous day.

The Myanmar junta announced last Saturday it would enforce a law that allows the military to summon all men aged 18-35, and women aged 18-27, to serve for at least two years. The People’s Military Service Law was authored by a previous junta in 2010 but was never brought into force.

Under a directive issued by junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, men aged 18-35 and women aged 18-27 could face up to five years in prison if they refuse military service.

Junta spokesman Maj-General Zaw Min Tun said that starting in April, about 5,000 people each month would be enrolled in the military to perform “national defence duties”, Radio Free Asia reported on Thursday.

The spokesman told several junta-affiliated newspapers that as many as 50,000 men would be recruited this year into the military, which has suffered numerous battlefield defeats and large-scale surrenders in recent months.



