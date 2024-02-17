Longtail boat operator goes missing in collision near Chicken Island

All 31 passengers of the two boats are safe and have been successfully brought to shore.

Officials from Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park said the boat operator, identified as 37-year-old Apichart Kobtaisong, had taken 10 foreigners on an island tour.

He had reportedly slowed down his vessel as it approached Chicken Island so the tourists could take photos of the spectacular sunset. At that point, his boat was hit by another longtail boat and he was knocked overboard.