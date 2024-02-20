Srettha points to gov’t gender policies, orders equality in titles of officials

According to Chai, the premier said he made a female official “felt uncomfortable” when addressing her with the title “Nai Dan” (chief customs officer) when he met with Customs Department officials during his recent visit to Nakhon Phanom province.

“Nai” is a prefix that indicates a male title holder, while its female counterpart “Nang” is not commonly used in government titles.

Srettha said titles should promote sexual equality and diversity, and reflect the government’s several policies in this matter, including the supporting of marriage equality and gender recognition bills.

The premier then ordered all related agencies to consider using better suited words as titles of officials, in line with the government’s policies in promoting equality, said Chai.