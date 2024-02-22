Motorists may use three expressways without charge this Saturday

Free entry will run from 0.01am to midnight.

The three expressways are:

- Chalerm Mahanakhon expressway with 19 gates;

- Srirat Expressway with 31 gates;

- Udon Ratthaya Expressway with 10 gates.

The EXAT said the free access is provided under the Transport Ministry’s policy to allow Bangkokians to use expressways to exit the capital on national holidays.