Kites galore sear the sky above Pattaya

Pattaya International Kite on the Beach 2024 is being held until February 26 on a one-kilometre-plus stretch of Pattaya beach in Chonburi province.

The participating flyers and enthusiasts hail from Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Colombia, China, India, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, and, yes, Thailand.

A large 10-metre-long octopus-shaped kite equipped with LEDs makes its debutant appearance at the festival this year. It will join other illuminated kites in a nighttime extravaganza involving LED-equipped kites flying over the resort city’s night sky. This show will be one of the highlights of this year’s festival, according to the organisers.

Smiling Giant inflatable kites, created by Thailand’s Thaitan Kite Team, will also surveil the crowds below. They’ve participated in international kite festivals in more than 10 countries.

The festival can also boast a group of colourful dragon kites from Germany, made with advanced technology and among the most expensive of inflatable kites.



